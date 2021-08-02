Burbank Launches Online Residential Parking Permit Renewal

The City of Burbank’s Community Development Department has launched the Online Residential Parking Permit Portal, making it easier and more accessible for residents to apply for and renew their parking permits. Beginning August 2, 2021, applications will be available and the parking permit renewal notices for the 2021-2022 cycle will be mailed to all current permit holders to renew their permits online.

“We’re excited to launch the online residential parking permit renewal program for our residents. It is the City’s mission to provide quality customer service to our residents, and we are hopeful that this new online system makes for a more convenient and efficient permitting process for our staff and residents,” said Community Development Director Patrick Prescott.

To apply for or renew a residential parking permit online, visit http://parking.burbankca.gov. If further assistance is needed, please contact the Transportation Division at (818) 238-5290 and allow 1-3 business days for a response. For a faster response, please email Parking@burbankca.gov.

For further information on the City’s parking permit program, please visit http://parking.burbankca.gov or email Parking@burbankca.gov.