Burbank Launches Powerchair Soccer Program

The City of Burbank, in collaboration with Head Coach Armando Ornelas, warmly invites the community to embrace Powerchair Soccer, a thrilling sport designed for power wheelchair users. With origins in the 1970s, Powerchair Soccer today stands as the fastest-growing sport for power wheelchair users.

Devised by visionary teachers to cater to students with severe physical disabilities, Powerchair Soccer ingeniously combines the skill of the power wheelchair user with the chair’s speed and power. The game, played on a regulation-sized basketball court, features teams of four— a goalkeeper and three defenders.

Head Coach Ornelas’ journey with Powerchair Soccer began with his son, Kyle, in the summer of 2008. “Kyle enjoyed playing, and I saw an opportunity to support his aspiration to play a competitive team sport,” said Coach Ornelas. His involvement with the United States Power Soccer Association started as a volunteer referee, evolving into a coaching role in 2009.

After tragically losing Kyle in July 2018 due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Coach Ornelas has continued his coaching endeavor. “I wish to provide others the same enjoyment and opportunities that this sport brought Kyle,” he said.

The Burbank Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department is proud to collaborate with Coach Ornelas. “Powerchair Soccer is a fantastic Burbank-based drop-in play opportunity that fosters accessible and inclusive sports for athletes living in the Greater San Fernando, Santa Clarita, and San Gabriel Valley,” said Marisa Garcia, Director for the City of Burbank’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department.

This initiative aligns with the department’s mission to bolster mental wellness and self-esteem among individuals with disabilities. The adaptive drop-in sports program facilitates a sense of camaraderie and purpose among participants through sport.

Starting this summer, the Parks and Recreation Department will offer Powerchair Soccer as an ongoing drop-in sport. The games will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays at the McCambridge Recreation Center Gym.

For more information, visit www.burbankca.gov/drop-in-sports or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 818-238-5300. Let’s celebrate inclusivity and sportsmanship with this fantastic sporting initiative.