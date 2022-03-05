Burbank Leaders Attend Public Power Legislative Rally in Washington D.C. to Address Climate Change

Burbank leaders recently attended the American Public Power Association (APPA) Legislative Rally. The event was held in Washington D.C., from February 28, 2022, to March 2, 2022. The Legislative Rally provides the resources, connections, and collective power to help public power communities like Burbank, make their voices heard at the nation’s capital.

Burbank Councilmember Bob Frutos and Burbank Water and Power General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell attended the event. They met with Representative Adam Schiff to highlight the city’s work to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to address climate change.

“BWP and the City of Burbank support clean energy goals, but we will have challenges getting to a GHG-free future by 2040,” said BWP’s Dawn Roth Lindell. “This event gives us the opportunity to bring up the challenges we face as public power providers so that we can get support in making our clean energy future a reality.”

As Burbank’s clean energy portfolio continues to grow, the city must consider investing with other public utilities in transmission lines to bring more renewable energy into California and the Los Angeles basin. The city will continue to support policies that help reduce emissions by promoting hydropower and other renewables, energy storage, electric vehicles (EVs) adoption, and other advanced technologies.

Burbank is already making smart investments to reduce emissions for the Burbank Community through transportation electrification efforts. Transportation alone accounts for 43% of greenhouse gas emissions in Burbank.

Burbank leaders advocated for additional funding for EV chargers along the freeways to address transportation pollution and funding for local governments to purchase zero-emission vehicles for our public fleet. Additionally, the City of Burbank favors energy tax incentives being provided to public power utilities to help lessen the rate pressures on the utility’s customer-owners.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to learn more about Burbank’s clean energy future on the BWP website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/powering-burbank