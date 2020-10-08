Burbank Library Hosts Anti-Racism Workshop For “Burbank Reads” Program

The Burbank Public Library hosts Anti-Racism In Action, an anti-racism workshop, online with Kalyn Wilson from Dream Forward Consulting on Thursday evening, October 8, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to the Library representatives, the workshop will cover “the history of the Black experience in America, how bias works and actions you can take to become an ally.”

“We are excited to launch Burbank Reads 2020 with a workshop on anti-racism and allyship,” commented Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman. “The protests and events of 2020 left many people wondering, ‘What did I miss about U.S. history? What do all these terms mean? What can I do to improve racial equity?'”

“This workshop is full of practical information that provides context, opportunity for reflection and advice on steps individuals can take,” Goldman added. “We hope this and the entire month of Burbank Reads programming will help further these important conversations in our community.”

The workshop is part of the Library’s Burbank Reads initiative. Burbank Reads is “a program inspired by the idea that the shared act of reading can bring the community together. Everyone in the community is encouraged to read the same book and participate in discussion and learning surrounding the subject matter.”

The Burbank Reads book for 2020 is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. The book tells the story of sixteen-year-old Starr Carter who balances two polarizing worlds: Garden Heights, a predominantly black and underprivileged neighborhood, and Williamson, her mostly white, upper-class, suburban prep school.

“The book shines a light on the complexities of race in America and invites social commentary. It poses many important questions about police brutality, discrimination, prejudice and fear. It also encourages readers to get involved in the change they want to see in the world.”

The Hate U Give has received literary praise and was awarded the Coretta Scott King and the Michael L. Printz Honor Awards in 2018.

“Our selection for 2020 was chosen to encourage Burbank to engage in conversation about racial equity and the Black experience in America. Activities and discussion will create a foundation of ideas to build on for the future.”

In addition to the anti-racism workshop, a conversation about “The Hate U Give” on October 22, a panel discussion on racial diversity in the animation field on October 29 and several community discussions for the book on October 17, 20 and 26 will be held for the Burbank Reads program. Interested attendees may sign up via the Burbank Library’s online RSVP system to join any or all of the events online.

Age appropriate reading suggestions for younger children are available. Let the Children March by Monica Clark-Robinson will be read aloud and discussed on October 13.

I’m Not Dying With You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal is the book selection for teens, who are welcome to join an author chat on October 16.

All the books for Burbank Reads are available for unlimited downloads via hoopla. Depending on availability, some books may be picked up curbside from the Library.

The anti-racism workshop is limited to adults and teens ages 16 and up. For more information and to sign up for the workshop, visit the Burbank Public Library’s webpage here.