Burbank Little League Softball Seniors Celebrate Five-Year Anniversary

By Rick Assad

Five years ago this month, a dozen local girls had the time of their lives when the Burbank Little League Senior Softball team advanced to the World Series in Delaware along with nine other squads including five from the United States and teams from Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe/Africa and Latin America.

The journey to those challenging games was filled with extreme joy and splendid memories despite the fact the club fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the title.

Eight of the members played softball or another sport for either Burbank High or Burroughs.

They included Clarisa Robles at catcher and second base, Melissa Orozco at first base, Gigi Garcia at catcher and second base and Briyana Ampie in the outfield and all were members of the Bears.

Savannah Benson played pitcher and the outfield, Lily Stell was at third base, Victoria Sanchez was at second base and the outfield and Jordyn Rivero was a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder and all were Bulldogs.

The four others included Annie Buffolino at pitcher and shortstop, and attended Notre Dame, Kaelyn Freed played third base and shortstop, and attended Alemany, Joselyn Reccelle was an outfielder, and attended Verdugo Hills and Calista Lee was a pitcher and utility and attended Oakwood.

The coaches included Rocco Buffolino, who played in the San Francisco Giants organization for six years, Jose Robles and Bill Benson.

For its incredible efforts, the club was recognized at the Burbank City Hall.

Of these twelve players, seven played a sports in college and they numbered Robles at Siena College and Los Angeles Valley College, Orozco at Valley College, Garcia at Cal State University Dominguez Hills, Freed at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, Buffolino for Boise State, Benson for Barton Community College and Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, and Stell for Mission College and Whittier College.

Leading up to the 2019 Western Regional final versus Hawaii, this close-knit squad came together and formed one of the best Little League teams Burbank has produced after capturing the Southern California championship in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Playing in the championship game was an incredible experience and opportunity. As a team we all worked very hard to make it to the final in [Missoula] Montana. I remember the team being very united and the energy in the dugout held the attitude to win,” said Benson, who played four years at Burbank and was a pitcher and outfielder. “We all truly believed that we were going to win. To get there it was both physically and mentally draining. Softball was the only thing that mattered and practicing everyday, going to extra lessons was a huge commitment, but it was an amazing feeling when it paid off and we would win a game as a team, and the individual wins as a player.”

Benson continued: “I would encourage other softball players to participate in Little League because it is a different experience than travel ball and it was definitely an experience I hold in high regard,” she added.

Benson’s time playing Little League is a period of her life that brings back fond memories and is invaluable.

“Looking back, this experience taught me how to work well with a big group of girls and work towards a common goal. It also taught me that it’s important to be committed and strive to win, but it’s also important to give yourself grace on the bad days,” she remarked. “A few bad days on the field does not make you a bad player and does not define how you should feel about yourself. Most importantly to always enjoy your time on the field and to have fun because you never know when it will be your last game.”

Buffolino’s time playing for the Burbank Little League is something she treasures.

“The journey we took to get to the World Series took four years. Each year we got a little bit closer and by the fourth year, we knew what it would take to make it to the World Series,” she said. “The championship game to get to the World Series is a moment I’ll never forget. We were on a roll that game and I don’t remember the exact score but we were up by quite a few.”

Buffolino, who was on the golf team at Notre Dame and will be a junior at Boise State and is on the women’s golf squad, added: “The dugout was filled with energy, and we did not slow down,” she recounted with pride. “The final out of the game was a fly ball to Savannah and I knew as soon as it went in the air we had won the game. We all threw our gloves up in the air and we were running around the field. You could hear everyone yelling and cheering in the back. Again, a moment I’ll never forget.”

The run to the World Series was a learning lesson for Buffolino, who is majoring in Business Marketing and hopes to find employment in athletics after college.

“This experience showed me how hard work, commitment, and perseverance can lead to huge accomplishments. It may take years for you to accomplish your goals, but you learn a lot along the way,” she pointed out. “This experience also allowed me to meet amazing people that I called teammates and now some of my best friends. I still attend Burbank Little League games during the summer and will continue to show support.”

Freed’s memories of the tourney are vivid and are always with her.

“My entire Western Regional experience was one I will never forget, especially the game against Hawaii. Leading up to that game, our Burbank team was extremely successful in pool play games. Our only loss was to Hawaii, which made the championship win against them much better. As we dominated through pool play, you could feel the team camaraderie coming together as we got stronger,” she recalled. “Our wins not only boosted our confidence but also our trust in each other. Our pride for the team grew as we were not playing for ourselves, but for the other eight players we shared the field with.”

Freed, who will be a junior and is majoring in Psychology with a double minor in Business and Real Estate, continued: “On the day of the championship, we had to play a semifinal game against Arizona. Going into that game, we knew our end goal was to win a Western Regional championship, so there wasn’t a doubt in anyone’s mind we were going home after one game,” she said. “After we’d eliminated Arizona, we had a couple hours to mentally and physically prepare ourselves for the championship.”

Freed went on: “Hawaii had the whole day to rest while we had already been fatigued from a game earlier that day. I vividly remember warming up for the championship game with such levels of excitement and confidence. I could sit here for hours and meticulously break down each pitch and play in the game because that’s how engaged we all were,” she said. “Instead, I can tell you that not only was our performance so incredibly strong, but our camaraderie and passion to play for each other was like no other. After four years of only being California state champs, we had finally won the Western Regional tournament in our fourth and final year. It was such a triumphal feeling knowing that all the work we had put into the game the last four years had paid off for that exact moment.”

Freed also addressed the much bigger picture.

“The World Series took place about a week later and the excitement, yet anxiousness was at an all-time high. We’d been dreaming of that moment for years and when we had arrived, we had no idea as to what to expect,” she said. “The opening ceremonies were an eye opening, wonderful experience I wouldn’t trade for the world. With ESPN cameras recording your every move, we got to meet amazing players from around the world. We got to bond and make amazing connections with girls from other continents that we would have never had the privilege weren’t it for Little League. Our record at the World Series wasn’t our best, but I would go back in a heartbeat and do it all over again.”

Freed acknowledged that the team didn’t claim the ultimate goal, but in a real sense just getting there was also an impressive accomplishment.

“Of course our main goal was to win, but the memories we have will last us a lifetime. The laughs, cheers, and tears will be carried with our 2019 Burbank Little League team for the rest of our lives,” she said. “I have amazing teammates, coaches, family and friends, and the entire city of Burbank for that 2019 summer.”

That incredible run and overall experience are indelible for Freed.

“Looking back to the summer of 2019, I am eternally grateful for the experiences I made on and off the field. Not only do I stay in contact with my teammates, I have remained in contact with a coupole of the players from the Latin America team. I could sit for hours and ramble on about that summer experience because that’s how much of an impact it had on me,” she said. “Looking back as a twenty year old young woman, if I could tell my fifteen year old self anything, it would be to enjoy the moment. The broadcasters, the lights, the cameras, the fans, the opposing team: so much pressure was put on us to perform. Although we didn’t walk away as World Series champions, I do think that my experience was nothing less than life changing.”

It’s very likely something that none of the girls will ever forget.