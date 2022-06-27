Burbank Looking for Candidates for Planning Board Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Planning Board beginning June 27, 2022 through July 27, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the August 9, 2022 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually lives in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)

On October 12, 2021, the Burbank City Council adopted the City of Burbank COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Policy. The Burbank City Council included Board, Commission, and Committee Members in this Policy. Pursuant to the Policy, the City of Burbank now requires all Board, Commission, and Committee Members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or request either a religious or medical exemption in order to serve on a City Advisory Body. A copy of the Policy and forms can be found on the City Website. Vaccination documentation will not be disclosable to the public.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or (818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov