The Burbank Sister City Committee is looking for families to host exchange students from Ota, Japan, this summer. The middle school and high school students will be in Burbank from July 23 through August 5 and host families are needed to house them during all or part of their stay.

For further information or if you are interested in hosting, please contact Courtney Abruzzo or James Callahan at burbanksiscity@gmail for more information and a host application.