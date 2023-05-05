Burbank Looking to Fill a Community Development Goals Committee Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Community Development Goals Committee beginning May 4, 2023 through June 5, 2023. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplicationor you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@cgarcia

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, June 5, 2023, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication, mailed, or dropped off at the City Clerk’s Office (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals). The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the June 27, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407.