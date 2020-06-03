Burbank Looking to Fill Heritage Commission Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Heritage Commission beginning June 2, 2020 through July 2, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, City facilities are closed until further notice and applications will only be accepted online. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication . For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238­5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov .

COMMISSION TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Heritage Commission 4 year 1 See Code Section Below 

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, July 2, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 14, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)