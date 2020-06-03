Burbank Looking to Fill Heritage Commission Vacancy

By On June 3, 2020

Leave a reply

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Heritage Commission beginning June 2, 2020 through July 2, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, City facilities are closed until further notice and applications will only be accepted online. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238­5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

COMMISSIONTERMNO. OF VACANCIESSPECIFIC REQUIREMENTSFORM 700
Heritage Commission4 year1See Code Section Below

 

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, July 2, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 14, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)

Related Posts:

Burbank Water and Power are High Voltage Kings for 2012
Lifelong Burbank Resident Stan Lynch Dead at 69
Leadership Burbank Pulls Off The Best Costume Contest Of The Year
"DIVERSITY" Show Set To Raise Funds For Family Service Agency