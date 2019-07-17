Burbank Looking to Fill Two Board Vacancies

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals and the Board of Library Trustees beginning July 17, 2019 through August 16, 2019. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication to submit an application online or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov .

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Friday, August 16, 2019 by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the September 10, 2019, City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually lives in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section Nos. 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407)

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851

(818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov