Burbank Looks to Fill Board and Commission Vacancies

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the following vacancies beginning May 1, 2026 through June 1, 2026. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no late postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, June 1, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 21, 2026, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Members of the Art in Public Places Committee, Board of Building and Fire Code Appeals, Board of Library Trustees, Burbank Water and Power Board, Heritage Commission, Infrastructure Oversight Board, Landlord-Tenant Commission, and Senior Citizen Board are required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interests, within 30 days of assuming office and annually thereafter.

Members of the Board of Library Trustees, Burbank Water and Power Board, and Infrastructure Oversight Board are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and biennially thereafter.

For a description of duties and responsibilities of each Board, Commission, and Committee, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication