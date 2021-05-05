Burbank Looks to Fill Vacancies on Board, Committee, and Commissions

The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming vacancies beginning May 3, 2021, through June 2, 2021. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 AB 1234 Burbank Cultural Arts Commission 4 year 4 3-residents required and 1-resident/non-resident Infrastructure Oversight Board 4 year 3 Must answer supplemental questions and see Code Section Below P P Park, Recreation, and Community Services Board 4 year 3 See Code Section Below P Planning Board 4 year 3 See Code Section Below P P Police Commission Initial appointment 4 year 2 year 4 1 (4 year term after initial appointment) See Code Section Below P Sustainable Burbank Commission 4 year 5 3-resident required and 2-resident/non-resident Transportation Commission 4 year 4 See Code Section Below P

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, June 2, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 13, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting.

All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually reside in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)

PPer the Burbank Municipal Code, those designated with a check mark are required to file Form 700, Statement of Economic Interest, within 30 days of assuming office and annually thereafter.

PMembers of the Board of Library Trustees, Burbank Water and Power Board, Infrastructure Oversight Board, Planning Board and Police Commission are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter.