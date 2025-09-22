Burbank Looks to Fill Vancancy on Sustainable Burbank Commission

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Sustainable Burbank Commission beginning September 19, 2025 through October 20, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, October 20, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the November 18, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term. Persons appointed to serve unexpired terms must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Sustainable Burbank Commission Information

The Sustainable Burbank Commission shall advise and make recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the implementation of the City of Burbank Sustainability Action Plan and help engage the community by participating in various public education, outreach, and promotional activities related to environmental sustainability. The Sustainable Burbank Commission shall have the duties to:

a. Act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in establishing policy on all matters as described in Section A.

b. Engage the participation of the community.

c. Provide community support for advancing policy initiatives and programs.

d. Advise the City Council in the maximizing and leveraging efficient use of resources in the community.

e. Advise the City Council in the review of proposals, programs, practices, and goals.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851, fax (818) 238-5853, or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov