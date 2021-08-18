Burbank Man Arrested for Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Burbank resident was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, after federal officials identified him as one of the participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

33-year-old actor Michael Aaron Carico was arrested in Burbank following an FBI criminal complaint charging him with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. When contacted for information on the arrest, Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway confirmed that the department was not involved in the investigation or arrest.

Picture of Michael Aaron Carico taken from his IMDB page

Through a video offered by a Confidential Human Source, the federal agent who authored the criminal complaint was able to identify Carico as a man from the video wearing a camouflage top, black and brown gloves, and carrying with him a camera and stabilizer. Carico was also seen wearing a baseball cap with “NAVY” written across the front of the hat.

The CHS also informed FBI personnel that Carico had told others at the site that he had been inside the U.S. Capitol. Furthermore, a woman in the video asked Carico for his social media account information, to which he responded that his Facebook account was under the name “michaelaaroncarico.”

Upon inspection of Carico’s Instagram account, the agent recognized similarities between these account posts and photos obtained from the provided CHS footage. Pictures posted on Carico’s Instagram showed him wearing the same brown and black gloves worn by the individual in the video from Jan. 6. In addition, photos from Instagram displayed Carico using the same camera and camera strap used by the man in the video observed by the FBI.

A mobile device connected to a Gmail account bearing Carico’s name was also discovered to be present at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Following issuing a search warrant to explore this account, the FBI found that Google location data connected the device to restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol, and photos and videos obtained through the Gmail account showed Carico entering the restricted area of the media tower at the Capitol.

Other obtained videos revealed that Carico yelled “Hey Nancy, go [expletive] yourself!” while storming the media tower, presumably in reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On IMDB, Carico’s filmography includes 11 acting credits for projects such as a 2018 appearance on “Hack My Life,” a truTV series, and a recurring role on “The Inbetweeners,” an MTV sitcom which aired for 12 episodes in 2012. Carico also has an Instagram account dedicated to his work as a photographer.



Carico’s case is one over 535 arrests that have been carried out by the FBI in the seven months since the riot took place. Investigations related to the riot remain ongoing throughout the country.