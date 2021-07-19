Burbank Man Arrested for Terrorist Threat After Pointing Alleged Gun at Roommate’s Head

After a brief standoff, Burbank Police were able to safely apprehend a terrorist threats suspect who was reported to be in possession of a firearm.

On July 19, 2021, at about 6:00 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 1900 block of Richard Street regarding suspicious circumstances. While hiding in a bedroom, the adult victim told Burbank Police that the roommate had pointed a gun at their head. The victim believed the suspect was still inside the residence. Officers immediately responded to the scene and secured the area. Officers were able to safely remove the victim from the residence.

Due to the violent and dangerous nature of the alleged crime, the Burbank Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Teams responded to the scene. Glendale Police Department K-9 unit also responded to assist. In order to minimize risk to both officers and the suspect, a drone was deployed to assist with the search for the suspect. Throughout the incident, officers continually attempted to engage the suspect through communication. After several hours and multiple attempts to communicate with the suspect, he voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and located a pellet gun which resembled an actual firearm.

The suspect was identified as Brian Thomas Lowe, a 55-year-old resident of Burbank.

Mr. Lowe was booked for 422 (a) PC – Terrorist Threats and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.