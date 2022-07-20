Burbank Man Arrested With Large Cache of Ghost Guns at Residence

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations West Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Task Force (GVRTF) has made two arrests and recovered a substantial cache of illegally manufactured weapons (“Ghost Guns”).

Information was provided to GVRTF about a felon in possession of firearms, and they were able to identify the suspect as Eric Petrossian. On July 18, 2022, a search warrant for Eric Petrossian’s residence was authored by GVRTF and it was approved by a Los Angeles County Judge.

On July 20, 2022, LAPD GVRTF and the Burbank Police Department worked collaboratively to conduct a search warrant service at Petrossian’s residence, where multiple firearms, firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money, and narcotics were found and booked as evidence. Investigators concluded that Eric Petrossian was manufacturing assault firearms inside his home. The firearms that were found were unserialized and privately-made firearms; “Ghost Guns,” as they are commonly known.

Eric Petrossian is a 32-year-old male (DOB: 11/23/1989) and he was booked for violation of Penal Code §30600 – Manufacturing Assault Weapons under booking number 6422483 with bail set at $50,000.

Anyone with additional information can contact Operations West Bureau at (213) 473-0408 or telephone the 24-hour toll-free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) during weekends and off-hours. For anonymous telephone calls, please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org