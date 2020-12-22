Burbank Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing

Burbank police received a call around 9 pm on Monday, December 21 of a possible fight in the area of Glenoaks and Magnolia. One of the first to arrive was the police helicopter who reported a man down in the street with a large amount of blood around him. The first arriving officers assisted the man, who was still conscious until paramedics arrived to treat him for his wounds.

While police were collected information at the scene from witnesses, a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s pulled up in front of Fire Station 11 on Orange Grove between Glenoaks and Third and requested help. Paramedics were called to come to help the man. After a few minutes went past, it was determined that the person at the fire station matched witness reports from the scene of the stabbing a couple of blocks away and police went to the station and placed the man into custody with witnesses confirming the suspect.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. Police are not releasing information on his condition at this time according to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department in an email.

Rafi Hovanessian, 41, of Burbank was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

Green said that “events leading up to the altercation between these two individuals, as well as a motive, are still under investigation. This is an active and new investigation, so not much is being released at this time.”