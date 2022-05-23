Burbank Man Participates in Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for Focus on Men’s Health Issues

Burbank resident Al Lira put on his ‘Sunday’s Best’ for a local classic motorcycle ride on May 22, 2022, for a very important cause to him, the fight against Prostate Cancer and Suicide.

Al Lira and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 vintage motorcycle he rode in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (Photo supplied by Al Lira)

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a worldwide charitable event that provides funds geared toward men’s health such as prostate cancer and suicide prevention. The riders must dress up in their Sunday best and ride their classic and vintage-styled motorcycles through a designated course.

While this is not a race, it is a way to put a spotlight on men’s health issues.

“I was very emotional just being around so many riders sharing the loss of loved ones to cancer or mental health. My father and father-in-law both died of prostate cancer several years ago and this is my tribute to them,” said Lira.

This worldwide event, all held on the same day, allows riders to participate either solo or with groups. Last year Lira chose the solo route but wanted to experience the ride this year with a group of over 500 riders that came to participate.

“Last year I did a solo ride that was very personal for me but this was overwhelming, given the size of it all, to say the least. I was very emotional just being around so many riders sharing the loss of loved ones to cancer or mental health. I was placed in a separate group that rode at the front because I was told that I was one of the top 50 fundraisers”, according to Lira

Riders gathered in Cheviot Hills and made their way to The Bike Shed in LA which is a restaurant, bar, and store geared towards motorcycle enthusiasts.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 vintage motorcycle (Photo supplied by Al Lira)

Lira rode his Royal Enfield Classic 500 vintage motorcycle and was placed in a separate group that rode at the front because he was told that I was one of the top 50 fundraisers.

One of the reasons he joined to Los Angeles group this year was that he wanted to learn the inner working so that next year he could set up a ride that originates in Burbank.

You can learn more about the ride and fundraiser at gentlemansride.com

(Photo supplied by Al Lira)