Burbank Moves to One-Day Per Week Outdoor Watering Schedule Starting November 1

In response to Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance, the City of Burbank will move to a one-day per week outdoor watering schedule starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This ordinance limits potable water usage for outdoor watering due to the California drought. During the colder months of November through March, outdoor irrigation will be allowed on Saturdays only.

Pursuant to the new watering schedule, outdoor watering with irrigation will be allowed Saturdays before 9:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m., for up to 15-minutes per irrigation station. Attended hand watering continues to be allowed any day of the week, but must be done before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.

Drip and low-flow irrigation systems are exempt from the 15-minute rule but must comply with the one-day-per-week watering day. Locations that use recycled water are exempt from the Stage III watering restrictions.

Additional requirements for the Stage III watering schedule include:

The use of outdoor evaporative cooling devices, such as misters, is prohibited.

Swimming pools, wading pools, and spas must be covered when not in use to decrease water evaporation. Burbank Water and Power (BWP) offers a $50 bill credit to residents for pool covers. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/pool-cover-credit.

To learn more about Burbank’s water schedule or to find water-saving programs to help conserve water, please visit the BWP website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/drought.