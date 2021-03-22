Burbank Named Tree City USA for the 44th Consecutive Year by the Arbor Day Foundation

For the 44th consecutive year, the City of Burbank has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of Burbank’s commitment to urban forestry. The City of Burbank shares the honor being one of the original Tree City USAs in the State of California with the City of Sacramento.

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites community members to virtually celebrate this national recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation during Plant-A-Tree Month.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

• Make a Donation to Plant-A-Tree Month.

• Learn about the Plant for a Greener Burbank initiative and get involved by planting a FREE shade tree in your home or business. Or sign up to volunteer for tree plantings at our beautiful parks!

Trees line a residential street in Burbank (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

• Enjoy Burbank’s beautiful trees, tag us on social media at#Trees of Burbank to be featured. (Follow and Tag Burbank Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram)

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department maintains a total of 33,000 City trees— 28,000 parkway trees and 5,000 trees— throughout our parks. Burbank’s Citywide initiative, Plant for a Greener Burbank aims to increase these numbers by planting a minimum of 500 trees in 2021. The initiative is one of the City’s strategies to improve the community’s health and quality of life, aligning with the City’s 2035 General Plan and the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan. The success of these strategies and earning the title Tree City USA for more than four decades, relies on the shared effort by the City and community working together towards a more beautiful and thriving community.