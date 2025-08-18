Burbank Native Brings Holistic Skincare to Magnolia Park

Burbank native Elizabeth Dowell has always known that her path would center around connection, creativity, and helping others feel their best. This past July, she celebrated the grand opening ribbon cutting celebration with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce of her new studio, Ethereal Hand Esthetics, in the heart of Magnolia Park, a milestone years in the making and deeply rooted in her hometown journey.

Born and raised in Burbank, Dowell attended Providencia Elementary, Luther Middle School, and John Burroughs High School, where she spent much of her time dancing, performing in show choir, and even choreographing for Luther while still a teenager. “Burbank is the best city ever,” she says proudly.

Her family’s story is woven into the city as well. Her father, who fled El Salvador’s civil war, and her mother, who immigrated from Guatemala, both came to the U.S. as teenagers before eventually settling in Burbank. Her dad graduated from Burbank High, and soon the city became the center of their family’s life.

After graduating high school in 2016, Dowell dove straight into esthetic school at Paul Mitchell Pasadena. What started as an interest in makeup quickly grew into a passion for skincare and holistic wellness. By 2017, she was licensed and building her career through hands-on work in facials, lashes, waxing, body sculpting, and holistic skincare practices. Over the years, she expanded her knowledge through studying herbalism, oncology skincare, and the lymphatic system, all while nurturing her vision of creating her own space.

That vision came to life in 2023, when she founded Ethereal Hand Esthetics, and grew even bigger in May 2025 with the opening of her Magnolia Park studio. The ribbon cutting marked not just a business launch, but a dream come true. “I held onto a vision of one day being in Magnolia Park,” said Dowell. “A place I grew up visiting and that has always felt like home.”

LED therapy combined with a personal sound bath.

The studio itself is a reflection of her personal esthetic, a blend of whimsical charm, cozy cottagecore, and vintage finds, all melded together with a bohemian spirit. She describes it as a sanctuary, designed to leave every client at peace. Your appointment becomes an immersive experience and clients might notice the smell of essential oils, or the palo Santo she smudged earlier that morning. You might here water trickling from a fountain and a soundscape of nature filling the room.

Services include customizable facials, natural lash extensions, lash lifts, brow laminations, organic skin lightening, and even esthetician mentoring for those entering the field. But what sets Ethereal Hand apart is the holistic, healing experience she creates for each client. A visit might include a gemstone mask, cool globes lymphatic or scalp massage, aromatherapy, LED therapy paired with a sound bath, or a customized herbal skincare treatment, all designed to nurture both skin and spirit. Dowell provides a customized experience for each of her clients based on their skin and where she feels their energy needs to be treated.

Dowell personally went through a spiritual and holistic healing journey a couple years ago her brand reflects and aligns with her views of healing the skin from within. “It’s important to not just treat the skin, our largest organ, but to help improve the lymphatic and nervous system” said Dowell. “You have to look at the body as a whole.”

With her new Magnolia Park location now open, Dowell is excited to welcome the community that raised her into her thoughtfully designed space. To learn more about Ethereal Hand Esthetics or book a service, visit EtherealHandEsthetics.com or follow @EtherealHandEsthetics on Instagram. The studio is located at 3601 W Magnolia Blvd. Unit 5. Burbank, CA 91505.