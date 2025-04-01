Burbank Needs to Fill Two Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Vacancies 

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank-Glendale- Pasadena Airport Authority beginning April 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, April 30, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the May 20, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Information

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (Airport Authority) is a separate government agency created under a joint powers agreement between the three cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena in 1977 for the sole purpose of owning and operating Hollywood Burbank Airport. The mission of the Airport Authority is to provide state-of-the-art regional airport facilities and related services which are efficient, safe, convenient, and user-friendly while being a good neighbor. The Airport Authority consists of nine Commissioners, three from each city. The Commissioners from each city are appointed by their respective City Councils.