Burbank Nonprofit Seeks Next Generation of Leadership

The Burbank Coordinating Council (BCC), a cornerstone of the community for decades, has wrapped up another successful holiday basket program—but the organization now faces a leadership crossroads.

BCC President Anne-Marie Osgood, who has led the nonprofit for the past two years, will step down from her volunteer role in May 2025. Vice President Gabe Ayala will also leave the board at that time, leaving a significant leadership gap.

The remaining volunteer board members are stepping up to maintain the council’s essential programs. Among them are Mary Ann La Russa, who has been managing the newsletter and revamping the website; Amanda Casserella, who oversees the organization’s storage; Denise Bergsrud, the dedicated treasurer; and Doug Chadwick, who contributes book donations. Jennifer Shaw spearheads the campership program, which provides summer camp opportunities for local children.

In 2024, the holiday basket program served 238 families, supported by 145 sponsors—a monumental effort that Osgood says was deeply rewarding despite the challenges. “Hearing their stories of homelessness, job loss, and devastation kept me going,” she said.

For regular MyBurbank readers, the story of BCC’s recent resurgence may sound familiar. In early 2024, the nonprofit was on the brink of collapse, with board membership set to shrink to just two members by June. A call for help published in MyBurbank.com in March sparked a wave of community support. Within weeks, a full slate of new board members had been nominated, preserving the organization’s mission and programs.

Now, as Osgood prepares to pass the torch, she is once again calling for the community’s help—this time to find her successor. The next president will need to be an experienced volunteer leader, highly organized, capable of running meetings, skilled in fundraising, and adept at recruiting committee members. The position requires a two-year commitment.

“This organization is vital to our community, and we need someone who can help guide it into the future,” Osgood said.

If you are interested in learning more about leading BCC’s next chapter as a volunteer, contact Osgood or the Burbank Coordinating Council as soon as possible. Their website is https://www.burbankcc.org/ and the email is bcc.info1933@gmail.com.