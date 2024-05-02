Burbank Noon Lions Club Supports Safe Storage With Donation

(L to R) Burbank Noon Lions Brenda Lantieri and Karen Turner, deliver hygiene products and new undergarments to Servio Escobedo of Safe Storage

Burbank Noon Lions recently gathered and delivered hygiene products and new undergarments to Servio Escobedo of Safe Storage at the Burbank site, run by the Salvation Army.

With the installation of showers, many homeless people need deodorant, bars of soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body lotion, combs, socks and Ziploc baggies.

Founded 56 years ago, Burbank Noon Lions provide free glasses and hearing aids, based on income eligibility, emergency food for victims of domestic violence, eye screenings for pre-school children as some of the many volunteer activities offered in the community.

As a non-profit organization, 100 percent of monies raised for charitable purposes are spent on services to Burbank residents.

