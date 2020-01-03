Burbank Noon Rotary Adds New Paul Harris Fellows in Honor of Pete Mcgrath’s Memory

When Burbank resident Peter (Pete) McGrath passed away in October, he left behind a legacy of leadership and five decades of service to the Burbank community through the Rotary Club of Burbank Noon. At Burbank Noon’s annual holiday party, Pete’s daughter Peggy Christ and his longtime dear friend (and past-Rotarian) Katherine Richards were both honored by being named Paul Harris Fellows (PHF) in memory of Pete.

Burbank Noon donated Rotary International “points” (1,000 points per PHF recipient) to enable Christ and Richards to forever be recognized by the Rotary International Community as Paul Harris Fellows. Burbank Noon was able to draw upon its accumulated points, earned from years of making charitable contributions to Rotary International.

“Pete was an amazing part of the tapestry of Burbank and a true example of the Rotary motto of ’Service above Self’,” said Burbank Noon President Gregory Madore. “We felt that honoring these two people who were so dear to him as Paul Harris Fellows was a great way to honor his legacy of service with Rotary.”

At 115 years old, Rotary International (https://rotary.org) is the world’s oldest service club and the Rotary Club of Burbank is one of the oldest clubs with its 96th anniversary this year.