Burbank Noon Rotary and VFW Pancake Breakfast a Resounding Success

The aroma of freshly cooked pancakes, sausage, and bacon filled the air at Burbank’s VFW USS Gudgeon Ship 8310 this past Sunday, as the Burbank Noon Rotary Club hosted its pancake breakfast fundraiser. The event was a resounding success, with approximately 150 community members turning out to support the club’s local initiatives.

A mix of advance ticket sales and enthusiastic walk-ins created a lively atmosphere throughout the morning. Volunteers from the National Charity League Burbank Chapter were on hand, cheerfully serving plates to the steady stream of attendees. The delicious breakfast was made possible in part by a generous food donation from Steve Mora and Metropolitan Culinary Services.

The event drew a crowd of dedicated community supporters, including Councilman Chris Rizzotti, Jamie Keyser Thomas from the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Ron Rothacher from the Burbank Kiwanis Club, showcasing a spirit of collaboration among local service organizations. Burbank VFW leaders, including Commander Pete Nicholas and Mickey Depalo, were also present, ensuring the event ran smoothly within their hall.

Cynthia Wagner, President of the Burbank Noon Rotary Club expressed her gratitude for the community’s generosity, which extended beyond just attending the breakfast.

“It was so heart-warming to see the community turn out in such a big way,” said Wagner. “Not only did people come to enjoy breakfast, but many also generously donated meals, allowing local veterans and families from Home Again LA to enjoy a free, warm breakfast. That spirit of giving is what makes Burbank so special.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Burbank Noon Rotary’s numerous philanthropic efforts, which include the Red Sand Project Burbank, the Kids Community Dental Clinic, and honoring local students, teachers, and first responders.

Nicholas mentioned that the Burbank VFW produces a monthly calendar of events, which can be found at the bar or within the facility. The calendar includes all upcoming activities, such as their pancake breakfasts held once or twice a month, as well as other events like line dancing. Nonprofit organizations interested in co-hosting pancake breakfasts are welcome to inquire at the VFW 8310 The Gudgeon, located at 1006 West Magnolia Boulevard.