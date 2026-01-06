Burbank Noon Rotary and VFW to Host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Jan. 11

The Burbank Noon Rotary Club is kicking off the new year by co-hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The community is invited to gather at the Burbank VFW Post 8310, “The Gudgeon,” for a morning of food and fellowship. The event will feature a classic breakfast menu of pancakes, sausage, bacon, and eggs.

Funds raised will benefit the Burbank VFW as well as Burbank Noon Rotary Club’s numerous programs, including the Red Sand Project to combat human trafficking, the Kids Community Dental Clinic, the Providence Saint Joseph’s Disney Cancer Center, and the club’s “of the Year” awards for local students, firefighters, police officers, and teachers.

For those unable to attend, the club is offering a “donate a breakfast” option to provide a warm meal for a veteran at the VFW or a family member at Home Again LA, an organization that helps families facing homelessness.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Location: Burbank VFW 8310 The Gudgeon

Menu: Pancakes, sausage, bacon, and eggs

Cost: $10 per person for presale tickets $12 per person at the door



Presale tickets can be purchased online at burbanknoonrotary.org/events/pancake-fundraiser/.

Join the Burbank Noon Rotary to enjoy a hearty breakfast and support your community this Sunday.