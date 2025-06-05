Burbank Noon Rotary Club Supports CNA Students at Burbank Adult School

The Burbank Noon Rotary Club is making a meaningful difference in local healthcare education, providing critical financial support to 11 Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students at Burbank Adult School this semester.

The organization recently contributed $363 per student to help cover essential program expenses, including textbooks, scrubs, stethoscopes, and other required equipment. While the Burbank Adult School CNA program is tuition-free, students often face substantial costs for necessary materials.

Left to right: Jacob Baldwin, Burbank Adult School ESL teacher; Vanessa Diaz, CNA Instructor; student Hans Christian Miyas; Burbank Noon Rotary Treasurer Stephanie Bennett; and Lisa Powell, CNA Program Supervisor.

Club President-Elect Cynthia Wagner and Treasurer Stephanie Bennett personally visited the classroom to present the checks, recognizing the students’ commitment to pursuing a challenging healthcare career. CNA Instructor Vanessa Diaz welcomed the support, highlighting the importance of community investment in future healthcare professionals.

As Todd Laventure, Burbank Adult School Principal, explained, “As an international organization, Rotary has a positive impact on people all over the world, but when a Rotary Club can directly assist people in their community it has a far more meaningful impact.”

The scholarships, he noted, provide crucial support for CNA students by covering certification exam fees and class-related expenses. “For some, this makes getting certified in a critical healthcare career possible, which not only benefits them but also the community members for whom they will care.”

The Certified Nursing Assistant program provides students with essential skills to support medical professionals in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings. By alleviating the financial burden of program materials, the Rotary Club is helping to create pathways to meaningful healthcare careers for local students.

The supported students are Ivana Cobian, Jessica Cooper, Gloria Deleon, Maria Teresa Diancin, Sofia Dominguez, Jose Galvez, Nicole Lepe, Aura Lopez, Rodolfo Martin and Hans Christian Miyas.

The contribution reflects the Burbank Noon Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and community development.