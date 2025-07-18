Burbank Noon Rotary Honors Detective Ryan Alexy with 2025 Rex Andrews Police Scholar Award

At the July 15 Burbank City Council meeting, Detective Ryan Alexy of the Burbank Police Department was honored with the 2025 Rex Andrews Police Scholar Award, a prestigious recognition presented annually by the Burbank Noon Rotary Club. The award includes a $1,000 scholarship to support continued education in law enforcement.

The award, established in 1994, commemorates the legacy of former Burbank Police Chief Rex R. Andrews, who served from 1953 to 1971. Chief Andrews was a pioneer in promoting higher education for police officers, emphasizing integrity and professionalism in law enforcement. His distinguished career included service as a police chief in multiple cities and as an intelligence officer during World War II. He was also a member of the Burbank Noon Rotary Club.

Burbank Noon Rotary Club President Cynthia Wagner presented the award, highlighting the club’s commitment to supporting officers who pursue academic advancement. “Each year we honor a police officer or detective who’s continuing their education,” Wagner said. “This scholarship helps with books and other needs, continuing Chief Andrews’ vision.”

Detective Alexy, currently serving in the Domestic and Family Crimes Unit, was recognized for his academic achievements and dedication to public service. He recently completed his bachelor’s degree and is now pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero praised Alexy’s character and commitment: “As a police chief, I could not be more proud and honored to have someone of his character. He espouses the values consistent with what Rex Andrews believed was important for us as police officers.”

In his remarks, Alexy expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club, the Burbank Police Department, and his family. “Thank you for graciously presenting this scholarship every year in honor of former Chief Rex Andrews and his legacy,” he said. “To my wife, Courtney, and my sons, Brody and Camden—thank you for allowing me to sacrifice valuable time with you to pursue further education that will benefit us in the future.”

Alexy’s name will be added to a perpetual plaque displayed at the Burbank Police Station, joining a distinguished list of past recipients who embody the spirit of service and scholarship that Chief Andrews championed.