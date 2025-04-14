Burbank Noon Rotary to Host Annual Karaoke Fundraiser

The Burbank Noon Rotary Club and Foundation is set to host its annual Karaoke Fundraiser, promising an evening filled with music, laughter, and community engagement. The event will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, located at 300 E. Angeleno Ave, Burbank, CA.

This year’s karaoke night is set to showcase a wide range of performances, offering something for everyone. Attendees can expect to be entertained by lighthearted renditions of the song “Tequila,” where participants humorously belt out the song’s single word amidst its instrumental backdrop. In contrast, others will impress the crowd with their vocal prowess by tackling complex raps from the musical “Hamilton” and other challenging tunes.

Burbank Noon Rotary Club President Paul Herman notes that the event is more than just a night of fun; it’s a chance for the community to come together and support the various causes championed by the club and its foundation. “Whether you come to sing or to cheer others on, your participation makes a difference,” Herman said.

The event kicks off at 6 PM, and entry is priced at $100, which includes food and drinks. Tickets are available now, so be sure to secure yours today by visiting www.BurbankNoonRotary.org. Sponsorships are also available and range from $500 to $1,500.

Join the Burbank Noon Rotary for an evening of diverse performances and fundraising, and contribute to making a positive impact in the community.