Burbank Noon Rotary to Host Karaoke Fundraiser at Nickelodeon on April 6

Get ready to sing your heart out for a good cause! The Burbank Noon Rotary Club is excited to announce its upcoming Karaoke Night fundraiser, promising a night full of music, laughter, and community spirit. This entertaining event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, starting at 5 p.m. at the iconic Nickelodeon Animation Studios located at 231 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

For a ticket price of $100, attendees will not only get to experience the thrill of live karaoke but also the joy of contributing to various local causes supported by the Burbank Rotary Foundation. In a twist that makes the evening all the more fun, guests can make donations to dare friends—or even strangers—to belt out specific songs. Those on the receiving end of these ‘karaoke challenges’ can then either rise to the occasion or opt out by donating cash to perform a song of their choosing, said Darrin Borders, Burbank Noon Rotary Club President.

It’s an interactive format that’s sure to bring plenty of surprises and spontaneous performances throughout the evening. But beyond the music and merriment lies a serious goal—the fundraiser benefits the Burbank Rotary Foundation, known for its substantial contributions toward improving the community through support for homelessness initiatives, education, and health services.

Event sponsorships are available ranging from $500 to $1,500.

Ticket sales and donations made during the Karaoke Night are part of the Burbank Rotary Foundation’s efforts to provide aid to non-profit initiatives. These initiatives have included a broad spectrum of activities that span charitable, scientific, literary, and educational programs—all aimed at improving the quality of life within the community.

Some key local beneficiaries in recent years include Home Again LA Transitional Housing, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s new Urgent Care facility, grants for Teachers of Excellence, Student of the Month recognitions, and the Boys & Girls Club New Building Campaign.

Don’t miss your chance to experience a unique event that combines fun with philanthropy. Secure your tickets, warm up your vocal chords, and spend a night under the spotlight all in the name of supporting the cherished causes of the Burbank Rotary Foundation. Be part of an evening that strikes a chord for charity, elevates local projects, and creates lasting harmony in the heart of the community.