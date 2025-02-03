Burbank Noon Rotary, Zonta and Temple Emanu El Join Forces to Fight Human Trafficking

The room fell silent, tension hanging thick in the air.

Thirty volunteers leaned in as Assemblyman Nick Schultz spoke about his work combating human trafficking as a deputy attorney general.

He recounted a high-profile case involving the leader of an international religious organization based in Mexico—someone accused of human trafficking and other serious crimes.

Thirty volunteers participated in a hands-on training session, learning how to spot signs of human trafficking. Photo by Steve Arakawa.

The audience, filled with volunteers from Burbank Noon Rotary, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, Burbank Temple Emanu El, and Burbank Noon Kiwanis, listened intently.

But this isn’t just a crime that happens elsewhere. California leads the nation in reported human trafficking cases. In 2023 alone, there were 2,122 reported incidents.

“I’ve heard stories of survivors who say they were forced to work right here in our community,” Schultz said.

The urgency of the issue was clear as volunteers gathered to take action. Working together, they labelled 7,000 soap bars, makeup wipes, and hand wipes, each carrying hotline information for victims of human trafficking.

The effort was part of a collaboration with the SOAP Project, a national campaign that places discreet messages in high-risk locations such as hotels and motels. uses labeled hotel toiletries to provide critical information to trafficking victims.

“Human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal industry in the world that thrives in secrecy. Children account for half of the victims of human trafficking,” said Gloria Salas, Zonta District 9 Governor. “By putting these resources directly into the hands of those who need them, we’re offering a lifeline.”

Volunteers prepared thousands of soaps with the National Human Trafficking Hotline to be distributed to hotels and urgent care centers, offering a discreet lifeline to victims in need. Photo by Lynn Lipinski

Held on January 26th, in recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the event included an educational presentation and video about the realities of human trafficking. The event was organized and sponsored by Burbank Noon Rotary, the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, and Temple Emanu El.

Volunteers learned how to identify warning signs and report suspicious activity. After the session, they fanned out across the city to deliver the labeled soaps and information packets to local hotels and urgent cares.

“Events like this show that people care and are willing to step up,” said Paul Herman, Burbank Noon Rotary President. “Raising awareness and taking small but meaningful actions can help save lives.”

For some, the day was an eye-opener.

“I was equal parts nervous and curious to learn more about how human trafficking looks close to home. I was surprised to learn the average age of victims are so young — elementary and junior high school kids,” said Gabrielle Mitchell Marell, President of Burbank Temple Emanu El.

“The children who are the most vulnerable — those in foster care, those who are less unaccounted for or are under-parented for a myriad of reasons — are the ones most susceptible to getting caught up in this. It is a reminder that we each play an important role in looking out for the children in our community.”