Burbank Now Offering Free Covid Testing at Ralph Foy Park

The City of Burbank has partnered with Curative to offer COVID-19 Testing at Ralph Foy Park (3211 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505).

The site is open from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm daily (closed for lunch 12:30 – 1:00); however hours of operation may vary due to weather and holidays or may scale back if testing demand diminishes (check website for updated hours of operation).

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

You can schedule an appointment online, walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are preferred to minimize wait times and will take precedence over walk-ins. Please bring your photo ID and insurance card (if applicable) with you to the test site. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test and it is available for both insured and uninsured; the insured must provide insurance information.

The site offers a PCR test for COVID-19, results typically take 1 to 2 after arrival at the lab.

To book an appointment: https://book.curative.com/sites/34728