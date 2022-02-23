Burbank Now Offering Free Covid Testing at Ralph Foy Park

The City of Burbank has partnered with Curative to offer COVID-19 Testing at Ralph Foy Park (3211 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505).
The site is open from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm daily (closed for lunch 12:30 – 1:00); however hours of operation may vary due to weather and holidays or may scale back if testing demand diminishes (check website for updated hours of operation).
You can schedule an appointment online, walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are preferred to minimize wait times and will take precedence over walk-ins. Please bring your photo ID and insurance card (if applicable) with you to the test site. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test and it is available for both insured and uninsured; the insured must provide insurance information.
The site offers a PCR test for COVID-19, results typically take 1 to 2 after arrival at the lab.
To book an appointment: https://book.curative.com/sites/34728