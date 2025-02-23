Burbank Opens New Community Garden, Expanding Urban Green Space

A once-vacant dirt lot, used for storage and the occasional Christmas tree sale, has been transformed into a thriving community asset. City officials, elected representatives, and local residents gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Hollywood Way/Clark Community Garden, marking a new chapter in Burbank’s sustainability efforts.

Located at 3705 West Clark Avenue, the garden will provide residents with space to grow fresh produce, build community connections, and support urban agriculture. The project is a collaboration between the City of Burbank, the Los Angeles Community Garden Council (LACGC), and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Mayor Nikki Perez highlighted the significance of the event, noting that the opening comes during the 100th anniversary of the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

“Today, as we officially open the city’s second community garden, we’re not just cutting a ribbon—we’re planting the seeds for something that will benefit our community for years to come,” Perez said. “And what better time to do this than during the 100th anniversary of the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department?”

Perez emphasized the city’s long-standing commitment to investing in green spaces, from parks and playgrounds to sports fields and now community gardens.

Assemblymember Nick Schultz, holding his young daughter as he spoke, echoed Mayor Perez’s sentiments, emphasizing the garden’s role in urban agriculture, environmental education, and community bonding.

“This garden is more than just a place to grow food—it’s a haven for birds, bees, pollinators, and butterflies. It’s a home for the living, breathing world,” Schultz said.

He also recognized that some of the garden’s plot holders may have experienced food insecurity or even homelessness, making this garden a life-changing resource.

“Now, they have a place to grow their own food, to nourish themselves and their families,” he said.

Senator Caroline Menjivar, who attended with her young niece, reflected on the emotional and physical benefits of gardening, drawing on her background as a social worker.

“Gardening is grounding, both literally and figuratively,” Menjivar said. “There’s something about the sensory experience—feeling the earth, moving with intention—that brings a sense of comfort, belonging, and attachment to both the land and our own bodies.”

Menjivar emphasized that the garden provides more than just fresh produce—it fosters community and personal well-being. She also acknowledged Burbank’s leadership in sustainability, highlighting the city’s commitment to green initiatives, from community gardens to Burbank Pride events.

“I’m so proud that Burbank is leading the way in sustainability,” she said. “I’m grateful to have this city in my district and to retired Sen. Anthony Portantino for bringing the funding for this project.”

Portantino, who secured $150,000 in state grants four years ago to fund the construction of this garden and the one at 1141 North Pass Ave., said he was thrilled to see the project come to life.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

“It’s great to see this garden come to life and let things grow,” Portantino said.

All speakers acknowledged the Los Angeles Community Garden Council (LACGC) for their dedication to green spaces and the steering committee, whose leadership helped bring the garden to life. Other officials in attendance included Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi and City Councilman Christopher Rizzotti.

Additionally, Schultz gave special thanks to the volunteers, who collectively dedicated nearly 2,000 hours to building and maintaining the garden. Volunteer groups included members from South Hills Church, Marriott, Starbucks, UMe Credit Union, Burbank Garden Club, the John Burroughs High School football team, numerous students, and Girl Scout troops.

Marisa Garcia, Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Director, emphasized the importance of the garden in fostering sustainability and social connection.

“The launch of the Hollywood Way/Clark Community Garden represents another step forward in our commitment to sustainability, healthy living, and community engagement,” Garcia said. “This space will provide residents with an opportunity to grow fresh produce, connect with neighbors, and foster a greener Burbank.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees participated in hands-on activities, including planting greenery, building garden beds, and spreading mulch. Families also enjoyed children’s activities, reinforcing the garden’s mission as an inclusive space for all ages.

Managed by LACGC—a nonprofit overseeing over 40 gardens across Los Angeles County—the Hollywood Way/Clark Community Garden is expected to play a key role in fostering food security, sustainability, and social connections.

Residents interested in securing a garden plot can join the waitlist at www.burbankca.gov/community-gardens or call 818-238-5330 for more information, said Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Diego Cevallos.

Once just a vacant lot, the Hollywood Way/Clark Community Garden now stands as a vibrant hub of urban agriculture and community spirit—one seed at a time.