Burbank Parafencers Stand Out at Major National Tournament

Story by Burbank Parks and Recreation Staff



The energy was electric at the Los Angeles Convention Center as the April 2025 North American Cup (NAC) hosted the largest gathering of Parafencing athletes in the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Held from April 11-13, the event drew 29 elite parafencers from across the country for three days of intense competition, showcasing world-class skill, determination, and resilience.



Among the competitors were multiple current and former Paralympic medalists, including the top 10 U.S. men’s parafencers and top 5 women, all vying for national titles in a high-stakes arena.



Burbank was well represented at the event, with seven athletes competing, all of whom train weekly under Coach Geoff Russell at McCambridge Park. Making up 25% of the national competitor pool, Burbank’s athletes stood out as an impressive showing from a single

community.

Their participation not only underscored the strength of the City’s adaptive sports programming, but also delivered outstanding results that solidified Burbank presence on the national Parafencing map.



Representing Burbank in the Women’s Division were Aine Mallory, Alanna Flax-Clark, and Kim Dodd. The Men’s Division included Adam Briggs, Allen Fowlkes, Roman Samarge, and Shalaby Omar. Several of Burbank’s women advanced to the medal rounds, with Alanna Flax-Clark breaking through to the finals in the Sabre competition, where she claimed earned a Silver medal—a standout moment and a proud milestone for the team and City.



“This competition was a turning point for Parafencing and adaptive sports accessibility in Los Angeles,” said Coach Geoff Russell. “To support seven of our athletes from Burbank on that stage was only possible because of the collaborative effort between The City of Burbank, United

Fencing Academy, Swordplay LA, and the Utah Fencing Foundation, which supplied the specialized chairs needed for competition. Bravo!”



Burbank’s participation and success of the parafencers positions our community to have a meaningful role in the upcoming LA 2028 Paralympic Games, as the city continues to develop top-tier adaptive athletes and support emerging national talent.



The impact of this event goes far beyond the medals. It highlights the growing momentum behind adaptive sports in Southern California and the transformative power of local support, inclusive training, and athlete-driven excellence.