Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.

The Facility is a vibrant center for educational, cultural, social, and recreational activities for the public. Offering opportunities for civic engagement, it has the potential to not only increase the quality of life and community cohesion in Burbank, but also serve as a catalyst for local economic growth.

The selected Proposer (“Operator”) will enter into a sublease and operating agreement to manage, direct, promote, and program events within the Facility. The Operator will be responsible for all day-to-day operations and maintenance of the Facility. The ideal Operator would offer a wide variety of educational, cultural, social, or recreational programming to enhance the overall experience for residents and surrounding communities. Proposals may include construction and capital investment plans for the Facility if necessary for the Operator’s proposed use.

On December 19, 2022, the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) (NO. PR2023-45025-1019) seeking qualified applicants for the operation and management of the Facility. The submission deadline for the RFP (NO. PR2023-45025-1019) is February 2, 2023, by 2:00 p.m. The full RFP (NO. PR2023-45025-1019) can be found here.

The City’s timeline for the selection of a qualified Operator is as follows:

· January 5, 2023: Informational virtual meeting and tour* held at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom

· January 13, 2023: Questions due on PlanetBids by 5:00 p.m.

· January 19, 2023: Addenda issued if needed

· February 2, 2023: Proposals due by 2:00 p.m.

*The virtual informational meeting is not mandatory. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and the link will be posted on PlanetBids (NO. PR2023-45025-1019).

Although the Facility is currently operated as a live theater, other proposed uses of the Facility may be considered, provided that the programming fulfills the provisions outlined in the Master Lease which is available in the RFP on PlanetBids (NO. PR2023-45025-1019).

Any questions or requests for clarification must be submitted electronically via PlanetBids NO. PR2023-45025-1019) by 5:00 p.m. on January 13, 2023. No additional information or bid amendments will be accepted later than 2:00 p.m. on February 2, 2023.