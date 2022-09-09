Burbank Parks and Rec DIG Days Are Back

The City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation DIG Days are back and looking for volunteers. DIG days is a monthly event put on by DIG Burbank that gets the community involved in the clean up and weed removal at Burbank’s parks through hands on gardening. Their next event is on September 17th and will then occur every first Saturday of the month starting October 1st.

DIG Burbank was created after a group of Burbank mothers approached the city council at a meeting and expressed their concern for harmful weed killers sprayed at Burbank parks and the effects it has on one’s health. “Effective July 2017, the City of Burbank discontinued the use of herbicides in its public parks. City Council directed staff to explore alternative weed control options such as organic products, manual pulling, and the support of community volunteers,” said Derrick Baker, the Burbank Volunteer Program Manager for Burbank Parks and Rec. “As a result, DIG Burbank was created to enhance and maintain the beauty of our city parks through the volunteerism of individuals, community organizations, and businesses. The investment we make in our neighborhood and community parks is truly an investment in community.”

Photo courtesy of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

The next DIG Day is September 17th from 8:00am-10:00am and held at McCambridge park located at 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. Volunteers can sign up ahead of time HERE or just drop in by meeting at the park’s gazebo. The program will take place on every first Saturday of the month starting in October and park locations change with each date. The past summer DIG Days of 2022 were coordinated at the Joslyn Adult Center and George Izay park.

As a volunteer you will lend a hand by pulling weeds, laying mulch, planting, and cleaning up trash. The program is open to all ages and makes for a great family activity while helping to better Burbank’s outdoor spaces. All minors must be accompanied by an adult and fill out a waiver for participation. High school students may attend without a parent as long as they submit a release form.

Photo courtesy of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

Burbank Parks and Recreation department recommends coming in long pants and long sleeved clothing, closed-toes shoes, hats, sunglasses, and a willingness to get a little dirty. They also recommend bringing work gloves, small weeding tools, and knee pads to help with gardening.

DIG Burbank also offers the opportunity for private DIG Days which is perfect for families, groups of friends, scout troops, or team building. Private DIG Days can be scheduled for groups of 10 or more by calling the Burbank Volunteer Program at 818-238-5370. For more information on DIG Burbank and upcoming DIG Days visit their website here.