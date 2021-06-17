Burbank Parks and Recreations Reopens Its Indoor Facilities

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department welcomes the community back to its indoor facilities. Currently, indoor recreation centers are open to assist community members with general inquiries and restroom access.

Full operational services will be offered beginning on Monday, June 21, 2021.

In accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Officer Order, indoor facilities will follow County masking requirements and require individuals to self-attest to their vaccination status prior to entry.

The County urges everyone, especially those that are not or cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing and capacity limitations are removed.

Programming Updates – Effective Monday, June 21, 2021 

Joslyn Adult Center (for Adults 55+)

Re-phased Opening (June 15-June 25) will allow for the following services: Cyber Café (by reservation), Billiards Room (by reservation), and areas to socialize and visit.

In addition, virtual programs will continue to be offered, including online fitness classes, support groups, technology appointments, and more.

Nutrition services continue to be offered for residents 60+ for pick up at (3) sites or through the Home Delivered Meals program. For more information about Burbank Nutrition Services, please visit: www.BurbankCA.gov/BNS or call 818-238-5357.

Project Hope and Phone Pals programs will continue to pair older adults with volunteers for support with essential errands and meaningful personal connections.

All Recreation Centers, Ovrom Community Center, Stough Canyon Nature Center, and Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center will be open to the public

Open gym play will resume at Olive Recreation Center and Verdugo Recreation Center

For facility information and hours, please visit: www.BurbankCA.gov/web/parks-recreation/parks-and-facilities-directory

While indoor operations are restored, the public can continue to enjoy outdoor recreational offerings at the parks, including: playgrounds, ball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, fitness equipment, and other amenities.

Park permits are also available for picnic reservations at parks. For more information, please visit: www.BurbankCA.gov/ParkPermits.

Verdugo Aquatic Facility and McCambridge Pool are also open for lap swim, learn-to-swim and fitness classes, and swim team practices. Recreational swim, diving boards, water features, and water slides will be re-open.

“The Parks and Recreation Team is excited to welcome the community back to all of our facilities and resume our wide-breadth of program offerings,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks and Recreation Director. “We appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to re-connecting with our patrons.”