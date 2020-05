With the civil unrest happening within the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica, a 6 pm to 6 am curfew has been enacted by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The curfew is for May 31 at 6 pm until June 1 at 6 am.

The order includes incorperated cities such as the City of Burbank, curfew orders in the City of Los Angeles (that stop at the Burbank border) are completely different and do not apply to Burbank.

Here is the entire order

Also, the Emergency Order for the County