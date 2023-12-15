Burbank, Pasadena Boys’ Soccer Settle at 1-1

Both teams fail to earn three points in the battle of the Bulldogs.

It is early in the Pacific League season, but never too early to start thinking about the playoffs.

Under longtime coach Cherif Zein, Pasadena High is almost always a threat to surprise it was unbeaten coming into its boys’ soccer match against Burbank High Friday.



Both teams had a number of opportunities and settled to a 1-1 draw.



“I was really happy with my team. We had some chances. I was glad to get a point out of the first-place team. I thought we outplayed them,” Burbank coach Johnny Rotunno said. “I don’t think they had a shot on goal besides their throw-in play that they had. We had four or five. I was happy with the outcome. I want to win, but I’m glad we stood our ground at home.”



The match didn’t start with a bang, but things began to open up as time went on.



Pasadena (6-2-1 overall, 3-0-1 in league) got on the board in the 27th minute.



Matthew Mykhalevych had a long throw in that went into the Burbank box. It was headed first by Evan Wilson and then Roberto Martinez-Cortes, who put the ball into the Burbank net.



Burbank (5-2-3 overall, 1-1-2 in league) came back to tie just two minutes later. A free kick by George Atallah was headed inadvertently by a Pasadena defender into his own goal, allowing Burbank to level the score.



Burbank had a chance to score again in the 51st minute, but Atallah’s shot went over the bar.



A golden opportunity came in the 67th minute as Pasadena goalie Alan Rubio came out of his goal box to make a foot save. The ball though ended up at the feet of Burbank’s Rigo Garcia. With an open goal from roughly 50 yards away, Garcia just missed the left corner of the goal.



Atallah had several other chances for Burbank. Samvel Stepanyan also had a late opportunity for Burbank, only to miss the target.

Burbank will play at Crescenta Valley next Thursday.