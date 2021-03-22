Burbank Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle

Police and paramedics responded to the intersection of Victory and Buena Vista around 8:54 pm on Saturday, March 20, after receiving a report of a man who had been struck by a vehicle and was still in the street.

Police arrived on the scene first and reported the man was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man, identified by the Coroner’s office as 82-year-old Raymond Orchart of Burbank.

Police protect the victim with a portable popup as Officer work the accident scene. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

The driver, a woman whom police did not identify, remained at the scene, and according to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department in a release said the woman, “was interviewed by traffic investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver.”

According to Brimway, Orchart was struck while crossing the street. He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The victim lived a block from the accident location.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, at (818) 238-3100.