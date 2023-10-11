Burbank Pedestrian Killed Crossing Street

A pedestrian from Burbank has died following a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.

On October 10, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the intersection of West Verdugo Avenue and North Buena Vista Street after receiving reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a pedestrian in the roadway who was suffering from serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver.

The investigation has revealed that the collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the street. The female pedestrian entered the south crosswalk of Verdugo Avenue and proceeded to cross westbound across Buena Vista Street. The driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup was driving westbound on Verdugo Avenue. As he approached Buena Vista Street, he initiated a left turn to southbound Buena Vista Street and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. Investigators have also determined that speed was not a factor.

The pedestrian has been identified as an 82-year-old female, Maryland Charette, a resident of Burbank.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Murphy. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (818) 238-3103.