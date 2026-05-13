Burbank Police and Fire Service Day Brings First Responders and Families Together

Burbank’s Police and Fire Service Day returned on Saturday, May 9, drawing hundreds of residents to the Police and Fire Headquarters on North Third Street for one of the city’s most popular community events.

Held each year on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, the event also helps kick off National Police Week by giving the public an opportunity to meet local first responders, explore emergency vehicles, watch live demonstrations, tour the fire station, and learn more about the agencies and organizations that serve Burbank.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The free event transformed the headquarters campus into a hands-on public safety experience, utilizing the fire station’s apparatus floor, the surrounding parking lot, and outdoor areas filled with booths, activities, food, games, and demonstrations.

Emergency service vehicles were on display throughout the day, including aerial fire trucks, fire engines, BearCat armored vehicle, police motorcycles, a HazMat fire truck, an Airport Authority vehicle, and more.

“Police and Fire Service Day is about more than public safety. It is about connection, trust, and community,” said Romik Hacobian, Chair of the Burbank Police Commission. “When residents have the opportunity to meet the people who serve and protect them, it strengthens the bond that makes Burbank such a special place to call home.”

One of the biggest draws each year is the Burbank Fire Department’s obstacle course, where children get a chance to experience a small piece of what it feels like to be a first responder. Firefighters raced alongside kids as they used a hose to knock down pretend flames, hammered a simulated roof, rolled up fire hoses, and ran across the finish line, where they received a medallion.

Inside the fire station, tours were offered throughout the event, giving residents a behind-the-scenes look at the daily life and work of Burbank firefighters. Sidewalk CPR demonstrations also gave attendees the chance to practice lifesaving chest compressions using mats and mannequins.

Fire Service Day 2026(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Station 11 firefighters held live vehicle extrication demonstrations, showing the public how crews use “Jaws of Life” equipment during emergency rescues. During the demonstration, firefighters showed how they break vehicle windows, remove doors, and cut into the roof of a car in order to safely access and assist a trapped victim. In another crowd-pleasing moment, a firefighter climbed the aerial ladder and tossed a paper airplane down to the attendees watching below.

Disney VoluntEARS assisted at the Burbank Fire Department booth, handing out red and pink plastic firefighter helmets and red balloons to children. Mickey and Minnie Mouse also made an appearance, posing for photos with families in front of an antique fire engine.

The Burbank Firefighters Local 778 booth once again served its popular barbecue tri-tip and pulled pork sandwiches, which have become a favorite tradition at the annual event.

Outside in the headquarters parking lot, the Burbank Police Department set up booths and vehicle displays for families to explore. Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero walked throughout the event, speaking with residents and greeting attendees. A BPD K-9 was also on hand to meet children and families. Fire Service Day 2026 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Several local organizations also participated in the event. The Burbank Animal Shelter brought adoptable dogs to meet the community and handed out free dog and cat toys. Burbank Parks and Recreation set up inflatable sports games, while Burbank Army Careers had a booth and vehicle on display. Three Sisters Coffee provided free coffee and cold brew to guests. The Burbank Public Library also brought out its new bookmobile, offering residents a look at the city’s newest effort to bring books and library services directly into community spaces.