Burbank Police and Walmart Unite for Annual Shop with a Cop Event

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Burbank Police Department joined forces with Walmart and the Burbank Housing Corporation to bring holiday joy to local youth in need. On December 11th, 2024 the annual “Shop with a Cop,” a philanthropic event that has been a cherished tradition since 1990, took place at the Walmart in the Burbank Empire Center.

This year, 30 children were selected by the Burbank Housing Corporation to participate in the event based on their families’ financial situations and needs. Each child received a $200 gift card to shop for holiday presents at Walmart, which was generously sponsored by Walmart, the Kiwanis Club of Burbank, the Rotary Club of Burbank Noon, and the Burbank Police Officers Association.

The children were accompanied by police officers, cadets, and explorers, who exemplified the department’s dedication to supporting the less fortunate and fostering stronger bonds between the police department and the community. The officers walked around Walmart with the kids, helping them with every step including pushing the carts, locating items on their list, tallying up their costs, and checking them out at the register.