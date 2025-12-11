Burbank Police Announce Anonymous Gun Buyback Event

The Burbank Police Department will host an Anonymous Gun Buyback Event for City of Burbank residents on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, located at 200 North Third Street in the City of Burbank.

The goal of the Anonymous Gun Buyback Event is to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing a safe and anonymous method for disposal. All weapons collected will be verified to determine whether they have been reported lost or stolen and, if applicable, will be returned to their lawful owners. All remaining firearms will be destroyed in accordance with California state law.

This drive-through event will allow City of Burbank residents to anonymously turn in unwanted firearms without showing identification and with no questions asked. Burbank Police officers will accept all unwanted firearms upon entry into the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, accessible from Palm Avenue.

Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun relinquished, and a $200 gift card for each assault weapon as classified under California law. No gift cards will be issued for incomplete firearms or gun parts; however, these items will still be accepted for destruction.

The Burbank Police Department reserves the right to limit the number of gift cards distributed per participant, regardless of the number of firearms surrendered. Gift cards will be distributed while supplies last.

Participants are required to follow the instructions below upon entering the event:

Firearms must be unloaded, with clips or magazines removed, and transported in the trunk or rear cargo area, out of reach of all occupants

Remain in your vehicle at all times

No military ordnance, explosives, or ammunition is allowed