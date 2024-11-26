Burbank police Announce Anonymous Gun Buyback Event

The Burbank Police Department will host an Anonymous Gun Buyback event for City of Burbank residents on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The event will be held in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, located at 200 North Third Street in the City of Burbank.

The goal of the Anonymous Gun Buyback event is to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing an opportunity for the safe and anonymous disposal of guns. All weapons collected will be verified to determine if they have been reported as lost or stolen, and if applicable, will be returned to their legal owners. All other firearms will be destroyed in compliance with California state law.

The drive-through event will provide City of Burbank residents with an opportunity to anonymously turn in their unwanted guns without having to show any identification and with “no questions asked.” Burbank police officers will accept all unwanted guns upon entering the rear lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters parking lot, off Palm Avenue. Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and/or a $200 gift card for each assault weapon as classified in the State of California. No gift cards will be given for incomplete guns or gun parts. However, they will be accepted for destruction.

The Burbank Police Department reserves the right to limit the number of gift cards an individual can receive, regardless of the number of firearms the individual has surrendered. Gift cards will be dispersed while supplies last.

Participants are required to follow the below instructions upon entering the event: