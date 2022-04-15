Burbank Police Announce “Etch and Catch” Program

The Burbank Police Department presents the “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program for the second year in a row.

In an effort to deter would-be thieves and to track stolen catalytic converters, the Burbank Police Department has teamed up with several local auto repair shops. Burbank residents can call one of the below listed businesses and schedule an appointment to have their license plate number etched onto their catalytic converter, free of charge. Our goal is to deter potential thieves looking to steal catalytic converters. If your catalytic converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement will be able to identify who the catalytic converter belongs to based on the etching. Below is a list of participating “Etch and Catch” locations:

Deeds Automotive 1221 W. Magnolia Blvd. (818) 842-4997

Star Auto Center 3025 W. Olive Ave. (818) 859-7911

Tilley Sinclair 1401 N. Hollywood Wy. (818) 842-3237

Xpert Auto Repair 3120 W. Magnolia Blvd. (818) 557-0204

Burbank Auto Doctor 1619 E. Magnolia Blvd. (818) 558-7755

Arts Auto Care 605 S. Victory Pl. (818) 848-3163

Burbank Auto Tech and Brake Repair 533 S. Glenoaks Blvd. (818) 567-2275

Precision Motorsports 1411 W. Burbank Blvd. (818) 558-7401

The Burbank Police Department would like to thank all of our “Etch and Catch” participating locations. As a community, we need to work together to prevent crime, and these shops have gone above and beyond in their efforts. Without their help, this program would not be possible.

If you see a crime in-progress or anything that appears to be suspicious, report it immediately to the Burbank Police Department. Our 24-hour, non-emergency number is (818) 238-3000. For emergencies only, dial 9-1-1.