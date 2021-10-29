Burbank Police Apprehend Suspect in Chandler Blvd. Shooting

Burbank police announced late Friday that they have apprehended the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Chandler Blvd. near Frederic last night.

According to a release by Burbank Police Lt. J. J. Puglisi, “Based on the Department’s investigation, this was not a random act. It was evident the suspect and victim knew each other. Burbank Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old, Richard Dick V (the fifth) of Burbank.

Thursday night around 10 pm, Burbank police received numerous calls of a possible shooting in the area of Frederic and Chandler.

Once they arrived, they found a male adult who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm near Florence and Chandler. Paramedics were immediately called and transported the man to a local trauma center.

Police immediately started a search for the gunman, who was identified by witnesses as Dick, was seen possibly running into his family’s house in the 2700 block of Chandler. At that time, police, with the aid of their helicopter, set up a containment around the area which they disbanded just after midnight after checking his family’s residence.

“Early this morning, officers and detectives continued the investigation and located a vehicle believed to have been used to transport Mr. Dick away from the scene. A family member has been arrested on suspicion of aiding the suspect in his escape.” according to the release.

“After further investigation, Burbank detectives located Mr. Dick at a residence in Burbank. Detectives arrested him without incident and booked him for attempted murder. He is being held without bail due to being on parole for an assault with a deadly weapon conviction from 2017. Detectives will present this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

The victim underwent emergency surgery and his condition has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the gun used in the attempted murder, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, is still outstanding.

The Burbank Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Burbank Police Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.