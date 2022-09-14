Burbank Police Arrest Four for Child Related Crimes

The Burbank Police Department arrested four individuals last week for child-related sex crimes during “Operation Protect the Innocent.”

The Department is a partner in the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (LA ICAC) Taskforce, which is comprised of officers and investigators from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, who are dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

Between September 5, 2022, and September 9, 2022, Burbank Police investigators conducted five probation compliance checks on registered sex offenders in Burbank and conducted several undercover internet chat operations. The operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals:

37-year-old Paul Medina, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked for 311.11(b) PC, possession of child pornography by a registered sex offender.

21-year-old Daniel Berman, a resident of North Hollywood, was arrested and booked for 311.11(a) PC, possession of child pornography.

31-year-old Michael Angulo, a resident of Canoga Park, and 36-year-old Eduardo Pubill, a resident of Los Angeles, were both arrested and booked for 288.3(a) PC & 288.4(b) PC after they independently made contact and communicated with a person they thought to be a minor for lewd purposes. In both cases, these individuals were communicating, in real-time, with a Burbank Police Detective. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing both cases for filing consideration.

The Burbank Police Department takes sex crimes against our children seriously. Police Chief Michael Albanese stated, “Our ongoing partnership with the ICAC Taskforce has proven to be a benefit to the community. The Burbank Police Department will continue to investigate those looking to prey upon our children, hold them accountable for their crimes and monitor those sex offenders living in our city.”

Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, who oversaw this weeklong operation, said, “Parents need to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s internet and phone use. Always be aware and approve of whom they are meeting, both online and in person.”

The public is reminded that any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child pornography on the internet should be immediately reported to local law enforcement agencies or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.