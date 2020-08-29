Burbank Police Arrest Four On Grand Theft After being Caught Stealing Catalytic Converters

Late Thursday night an alert citizen living in the 1800 Blk of Richard Street called Burbank Police and said he just scarred off a trio of males attempting to steal his catalytic converter from his parked vehicle in front of his house.

The victim gave the dispatcher a good description and the description of the suspect’s car a white Dodge Neon, Burbank police dispatched several cars and an officer saw the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection of Keystone and Glenoaks and made a felony stop with the assistance of backup units.

Once the car was emptied of the suspects and detained the victim who witnessed the crime was driven to the location by officers and made a positive identification of the suspects. An inspection of the suspect’s car revealed a stolen catalytic converter inside the trunk, tools that are used to steal converters a floor jack, and other tools.

Burbank Police at the scene of the original crime was provided security camera footage neighbors cameras and it showed the trio stole the converter located in the trunk from a neighbors car.

The suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted grand thief and possession of the stolen property they are Erick Ruiz, 29, of Los Angeles, Verenice Cruz, 22, of Huntington Park, Gustavo Dominguez, 36, of Los Angeles and Wilfred Revolorio, 32, of Los Angeles. The driver and owner of the getaway car were identified as Gustavo Dominguez. The suspect’s car was impounded as evidence.

Burbank Police have recently reported that stolen catalytic converters have been on the increase because of the precious metals that are inside the converters. Replacing them can cost upwards of $2000.00 on newer cars.